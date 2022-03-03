Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu First Day Collection Prediction

Young actor Sharwanand is currently undergoing a low phase in his career. He is reeling under pressure to deliver a blockbuster at the box office, and Sharwanand has pinned high hopes on his latest flick- Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu. If sources are to be trusted, Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu tickets are selling like hotcakes in both the Telugu speaking states of Andhra and Telangana.

Looking at advance bookings, Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu is expected to collect Rs 7.5 crore on the opening day at the box office. It is worth mentioning here that these are just estimated figures, the film could collect more than the estimated figures. The box office collections could vary and depends upon the film’s review and audience response.

Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu is directed by Tirumala Kishore and produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri. Apart from Sharwanand the film also features Rashmika Mandanna, Khushboo, Raadhika Sarathkumar, and Urvashi in the lead roles which is said to be a family entertainer.