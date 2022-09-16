Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali Twitter Review

Sep 16, 2022, 07:24 IST
Sudheer Babu's much-awaited film Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali has released in theatres from today. The film has opened to mixed reviews from all quarters.  The film was directed by  Mohana Krishna Indraganti and produced by Benchmark Studios and Mythri Movie Makers. Krithi Shetty is seen as the female lead in film.


