Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali Twitter Review

Sudheer Babu's much-awaited film Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali has released in theatres from today. The film has opened to mixed reviews from all quarters. The film was directed by Mohana Krishna Indraganti and produced by Benchmark Studios and Mythri Movie Makers. Krithi Shetty is seen as the female lead in film.

Second Half Report: It starts on a positive note and director convinces the heroine to cast in the film. The comedy track of Avasarala Srinivas is good. Some sentimental scenes. Not a good entertainer. #AaAmmayiGurinchiMeekuCheppali #AGMC #SudheerBabu #KrithyShetty pic.twitter.com/OCfD9UiAnd — TFI Talkies (@TFITalkies) September 16, 2022

Lead cast of Sudheer and Krithi did a decent job. The director tried to make a sensible film and showed potential in a few places but the entire first half seemed like a filler and the narration should’ve been more crisp throughout. #AaAmmayiGurinchiMeekuCheppali #AAGMC — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) September 16, 2022

#AaAmmayiGurinchiMeekuCheppali is a good movie to watch on the screen. Mohan Krishna has some kind of magic in direction, places the emotions very well.The phase of the movie is slow could have been trimmed.@isudheerbabu and krithi shetty are good in their roles.

Rating : 2.75/5 — us reviews (@usreviews1) September 16, 2022

Show time #AaAmmayiGurinchiMeekuCheppali .. Em chepthav ra aa ammai gurinchi .. nv chepu nenu vinta … maa Kittu papà gurinchi nuv chepedi entra 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/XoQ9zjs6IW — Kumar 🤘🏼 (@ilaunav) September 16, 2022