Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali First Day Collection Prediction

Sudheer Babu has been promoting his upcoming film—Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali. The film has been trending on all social media platforms.

Recently, Sudheer Babu's Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali pre-release event was held in Hyderabad. Top Tollywood celebrities like Adivi Sesh, Siddu, and Naga Chaitanya were guests at the movie event. All of them heaped praises on the movie crew.

Expectations are riding high on the project. Trade pundits predict that Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali will likely fetch Rs 2 cr on its opening day at the box office. The film has been directed by Mohana Krishna Indraganti and produced by Benchmark Studios and Mythri Movie Makers. Krithi Shetty will be seen as the female lead in film.

Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali is set for a grand theatrical release on 16 September 2022.

