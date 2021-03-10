A1 Express Digital Rights Sold, Check OTT Release Date

Sundeep Kishan's A1 Express is doing decent business at the box office. On the other hand, Sundeep Kishan and the film unit are travelling to different places as part of their success tour and to express gratitude to the audience for supporting the film.

According to reliable sources, the digital and satellite rights of Sundeep Kishan's A1 Express have been bagged by Sun Network. The film's satellite rights have been bagged by Gemini TV for a fancy price. If you are waiting to know A1 Express's OTT Release date. Then, you have landed on the right page.

The film will start premiering on SunNext App in the first week of April. The makers are yet to announce the OTT (Over The Top) release date of A1 Express.

The film is directed by Dennis Jeevan Kanukolanu, also Lavanya Tripathi as the female lead opposite to Sundeep Kishan. It is an official remake of the Tamil film Natpe Thunai (2019), it deals with issues of corruption and nepotism in sports.