A1 Express Day 3 Collections: Sundeep Kishan's Film Dominates Uppena?

Sundeep Kishan latest release A1 Express is making the headlines for all right reasons on social media. The film is going great guns ever since its release. The film received a mixed response from all quarters. Sundeep Kishan, Lavanya Tripathi and A1 Express team could be over the moon after the overwhelming response from the audience. Currently, the team is busy with a success tour and they are visiting a few places in Andhra Pradesh to thank the audience for supporting their film. It is being said on social media that Sundeep Kishan's film is dominating Vaishnav Tej's Uppena. If reports are to be believed, A1 Express is giving tough competition for Uppena. It is left to see which film will earn huge numbers by end of this week.

Talking about the collections, Sundeep Kishan's A1 Express has managed to earn Rs 1.02 cr on its third day at the ticket window. Exact figures are yet to be known. We shall update area-wise collections shortly.

Apart from Sundeep Kishan, A1 Express also features Murali Sharma, Priyadarshi Pulikonda and Rahul Ramakrishna in key roles.