This 90s Lover Boy In Allu Arjun’s Pushpa?

Actor Tarun used to be a lover boy during the ’90s. He had a love affair with late actress Aarti Aggarwal. After that, he lost the chance to work in films as many of them didn’t offer him because of his association with Aarti. It is known that the actress attempted suicide several times but survived. However, she lost her life after her lipisuction surgery went awry.

Now, Tarun, on the other hand, has been away from the big screen for a while now. Looks like Tarun is all set to make a grand comeback in Allu Arjun’s Pushpa. Are you wondering about his role in the movie? Reports are doing the rounds stating that Pushpa makers have approached Tarun to give voice over to Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil.

For the unversed, Fahadh Faasil has been roped in to play a villain in the film. If everything goes well, then, Tarun would be onboard Pushpa. However, an official confirmation regarding the news is awaited at the moment.

Pushpa is being helmed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, who are riding high on the success of their last outing ‘Uppena’, which earned Rs 50 cr share at the box office. Rashmika will be seen as the female lead in the film. Pushpa is slated for release on August 13, 2021.