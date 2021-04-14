Karnan Breaks All Boxoffice Records

We all know how Karnan is creating new records at the box office. The film released in the theatres on April 9th and has Rs. 25.60 crores in the first weekend. Dhanush's Karnan turned out as the blockbuster and had a successful booking at the cinemas across Tamil Nadu on its opening day.

The fourth-day collection of the movie stood at Rs 14 crore and is on a good run at the box office. After a fabulous weekend collection, the movie is expected to do well on the weekdays as well. The movie received a tremendous response from all the corners and very soon it is going to enter the 100 crore club. On the fifth day, Karnan scored more than the third-day collections.

Apart from Dhanush, Karnan also features Rajisha Vijayan, Yogi Babu, Gouri Kishan and Lakshmipriyaa Chandramouli. The film Is directed by Mari Selvaraj and bankrolled by Kalaipuli S. Thanu under his V Creations banner. The storyline is loosely influenced from the 1995 Kodiyankulam caste violence that happened in Thoothukudi district. Music was composed Santhosh Narayanan, cinematography handled by Theni Eswar and editing done by Selva.

See how Vijay Sethupathi is reacting after watching Karnan. Here is the tweet.

Video : Vijay Sethupathi after watching #Karnan Love You.... Nalla Varuva... Arputhamana padam...Manasara Solren. Thanks! pic.twitter.com/aC9f13T4J0 — Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) April 10, 2021

Here are some of the notable characters in Karnan.