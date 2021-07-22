5 Reasons Why You Shouldn’t Miss Venkatesh, Priyamani Starrer Narappa

When you have actors like Daggubati Venkatesh and Priyamani in a film, expect nothing less than fireworks on screen. Their Telugu action drama Narappa, all set to premiere tomorrow, July 20, is an intense emotional ride that would have you hooked to the screen. The family drama infused with riveting action sequences is the official remake of National-Award winning Tamil film Asuran, which featured Dhanush and Manju Warrier. Since the reports of this remake became official, fans have been eagerly waiting to watch Venkatesh in the menacing avatar. As the movie streams exclusively on Amazon Prime Video soon, here are the five reasons that make Narappa a must-watch.

Daggubati Venkatesh is back after a hiatus

Venkatesh will be back to entertain his fans on screen after a break of two years in the “most challenging role of his career”. His last two releases, Venky Mama and F2: Fun and Frustration, were huge entertainers and fans are now waiting for him to create the same magic all over again. Well, this time he will be doing a lot of action as well.

Priyamani and more

Apart from Venkatesh, the film boasts a powerful cast of Priyamani, Nassar, Ammu Abhirami, Karthik Rathnam, Rajsekhar Aningi, Rao Ramesh and Rajeev Kanakala. Each of these actors has won hearts for their acting prowess and has many good films to their credit. Seeing them together in a movie on screen that is high on drama and action will definitely be a treat for the viewers. You probably won’t be able to switch off till you finish the film.

Much expectation

Those who have seen the trailer of Narappa will agree that the film has the potential to be as hard-hitting as Asuran that bagged two national awards for best film (in Tamil) and best actor. Venkatesh, too, who is no stranger to remakes, has previously earned accolades for his work in films like Guru (the Telugu remake of the Tamil film Irudhi Suttru) and Gopala Gopala (a Telugu adaptation of the Hindi film OMG: Oh My God!). Interestingly, Venkatesh beautifully adds his own charm and feel to the character in the remake version, making it his own. So, fans have pinned their hopes on this film too, wondering what new magic the actor is going to create.

Daggubati’s multiple looks

The film allows Venkatesh’s fans to see him in multiple avatars. On one side, he is seen as a broody, calm and a heavy-bearded old man, who just wants to live peacefully with his family, while in the flashback scenes we see a younger version of Venkatesh, a clean shaven hot blooded individual who is both a problem maker and someone who stands for what is right. The actor gets into the skin of both the versions seamlessly. The film lets you feel and witness what more the actor is capable of doing in front of the camera.

A successful combination

After a successful outing, the 2013 release Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu, director Srikanth Adala and Venkatesh have teamed up yet again for Narappa. Both the films are centered on the importance of family values and how life experiences change the way we usually look at certain things. The duo is back after a gap of eight years and this time their signature flavours are intact. It will definitely be fascinating to see them do justice to the feel and essence of the story.

Don’t forget to stream Narappa on Amazon Prime Video starting July 20, 2021.