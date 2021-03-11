5 Reasons To Watch Darshan's Roberrt

Sandalwood Challenging Star Darshan's Roberrt releases in theatres across rhe world today after much delay. The movie directed by Tharun Sudhir is a family action drama shot in Lucknow. The movie is one of the hugely awaited movies of the year in Sandalwood. But here are five reasons why you must watch Darshan's Roberrt.

Star Cast: Besides Darshan, Roberrt also has a huge star cast like Tollywood actor Jagapathi Babu, Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan, senior Sandalwood actor Devaraj in key roles. Asha Bhat plays the female lead.

Actor-director combo: It may be recalled that Darshan had played a guest role in Tharun Sudhir's earlier movie Chowka in which Darshan character was named Robert. Now, the filmmaker went on to convert the character into a full fledged role for D Boss.

Bilingual: For the first time, a Darshan movie is releasing simultaneously in both Kannada and Telugu. Tollywood fans and celebrities have already welcomed Darshan with open arms during the pre-release event of Telugu Roberrt which was held in Hyderabad recently. In fact, Jagapathi Babu was all praise for Sandalwood and hospitality there.

Darshan movie dialogues: Darshan movies are generally mass and draws a huge audience. Thanks to the dialogues that Darshan mouths in every movie, the film simply becomes a crowd puller and those who have watched the trailer would know what I am talking about.

Hype: Darshan movie Roberrt is releasing amid huge expectations. This is the first film starring D Boss releasing after a long gap. The last one that Darshan acted in a full fledged role was in Odeya. So fans can't wait to catch the action hero on the big screen.

