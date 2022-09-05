5 Newbies Who Aced Performance Like a Pro

1. Amala Paul

Amala Paul has been raising the heat quite recently and for all the right reasons. The brown beauty is a renowned name in the South Film Industry and is best known for her smooth shifts of versatile characters. The Mynaa fame actress aptly balances her gorgeous frame along with her knack to experiment every single time. She was recently appreciated for her first produced venture ‘Cadaver’ where she single-handedly rocked both her roles of producer and actor in the investigative thriller.

2. Rashmika Mandanna

‘Pushpa: The Rise’ fame Rashmika Mandanna has been stealing all our hearts and we cannot resist her all-natural looks. Her pretty smile has been winning hearts and making her another most-admired diva of the South Film Industry. With noteworthy performances in ‘Geeta Govindham’, ‘Yajamana’, ‘Bheeshma’, ‘Pogaru’, and others, the actress has aptly made her mark.

3. Rakul Preet Singh



The Punjabi kudi has a major fan following in the South Film industry with some major hits like ‘Venkatadri Express’, ‘Loukyam, Pandaga Chesko’, and many more. The gorgeous lady made her Hindi debut with ‘Yaariyan’ and thereafter underwent a huge body transformation for Ajay Devgan starring ‘De De Pyaar De. Her fans are in love with her child-like beauty and we sure are too!

4. Pooja Hegde

The SIIMA award-winning actress is a renowned name in the Telugu film industry. Her epic performances in ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’, ‘Oka Laila Kosam’, and ‘Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava’ gained her a prominent stance in the industry, making her one of the most admired actresses in the South Film Industry.

5. Rashi Khanna

The ‘Madras Café’ fame actress worked her way in the industry by delivering some noteworthy roleplays in South films like ‘Bengal Tiger’, Supreme’, Jai Lava Kusa’, Tholi Prema’ and others. Her enthralling persona and stunning character-play made her way to her fans’ hearts and it’s no wonder!

The south Indian divas never fail to mesmerize us with their gorgeous looks and impressive role-plays. Their fan list does not seem to diminish, and we can’t help but fall in love with them more and more!