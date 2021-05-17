Twitter Review: 30 Weds 21: Netizens Praise Ananya's Stellar Performance In The Web Series

The second wave of coronavirus is really scary and there’s no clue about when the situation would become normal again for common people. Telangana Chief Minister KCR has imposed lockdown across the state. Youngsters are in search of a new web series to beat the boredom and they are frantically browsing OTTs. Looks like they have found the perfect binge-watch worthy web series to kill time.

In case, you haven’t heard this, the web series titled ’30 Weds 21’ is available on Youtube with limited episodes. It features Ananya and Chaitanya Rao in lead roles. The web series has become the talk of the town on social media. The series has received a positive response from all quarters. We are damn sure, the twitter reaction to ’30 Weds 21’ will surely make you want to watch ’30 Weds 21’. If you don’t believe us, here are a few tweets for you:

#30Weds21 one of best Telugu web series in the recent times. Looks so fresh. And that Karthik Bgm😂👏🏻 — ALAG (@dis_is_manohar) May 17, 2021

1st & 2nd episode baaga nacchinavaallu...#30weds21 3rd episode lo hospital conversation ki😅 pic.twitter.com/EVPfggei2E — Samosa Uday (@samosauday) May 17, 2021

#30Weds21 recent ga telugu webseries lo idhi bagundhi — MBKY (@bharatthkrishna) May 17, 2021