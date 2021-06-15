30 Weds 21 Ananya's Shocking Comments On Allu Arjun!

Is there any need to give introduction about 30 weds 21 star, Ananya? Obviously, a big No. She is a sensation now. She acted in many shortfilms. She gained immense popularity with 30 weds 21 webseries. She enjoys a good fan following in both the Telugu states.

Ananya in an interview revealed that she is a huge fan of Allu Arjun. She further added that she sat with Allu Arjun in the class and spoke with him for a couple of minutes. But my dear readers, it didn't happen in real life. One day, in her dreams, she spoke with Allu Arjun. She added that with the dream, she felt so happy. She said that meeting Allu Arjun is her big dream.

Speaking about her career, Ananya said that she is currently focussed on her studies. She added that she would decide on what to choose after completion of her graduation. Currently, She is studying Engineering third year.