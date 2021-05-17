Who is 30 Weds 21 Actress Ananya?

Gorgeous actress Ananya made her digital debut with the series ’30 Weds 21’. She has managed to bowl over the viewers with her stellar performance in the just-released web series ’30 Weds21. The series has received thumping response from all quarters. If you didn’t know this, the series is available on Youtube with limited episodes.

Ananya has made everyone sit up and take notice of her work. Now, audience have started searching for Ananya's biography and pictures to know who she is.

Before the web series was dropped on the internet, Ananya was known only to her close friends and loved ones. After Ananya's acting chops in ‘ 30Weds21’, her fan following went up and she has now garnered more than 51k followers on Instagram.

No doubt, She will soon touch 1000K followers in no time. Ananya hails from Hyderabad and she is twenty years old. She went to school in Dilsukhnagar. She is a vegetarian. Ananya’s relationship status seems to be single at the moment.

Here are few amazing pictures of Ananya for you.