30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela Box Office Collections Day 6: Pradeep's Film Ruling The Box Office

Anchor Pradeep is basking in the success of his recent outing '30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela' and the film is roaring at the box office. Pradeep's 30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela only film running successfully in theatres without any competition. There are no new big-budget films are scheduled to release for the next two weeks. Pradeep's 30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela might fetch good profits in coming days.

Speaking about collections, the film has managed to earn approximately Rs 1.10 cr on its sixth day at the box office. The total movie collections sum up to be around Rs 12 cr. Exact figures are yet to be known. We shall update area-wise collections shortly.

The film became a smash hit just in five days. It is being said on social media that Pradeep is likely to take his share from the profits as he hasn't charged any remuneration for the movie. After seeing an outstanding response to the film, Pradeep seems to have asked makers to pay his remuneration for 30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela as it is faring well at the box office. There's no official confirmation how much Pradeep got paid from film shares but it will be the best pay in his career. Watch this space for more updates.