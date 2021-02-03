30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela Box Office Collections Day 5: Pradeep's Film Is Unstoppable At The Box Office

Anchor Pradeep is on cloud nine as his latest release '30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela' is doing unstoppable business at the box office. He tried his luck as an actor in 30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela with the full-pledged role. The film received a thumping response from fans and audience alike. There were many movies released in last month featuring Top actors in it who has more fan following than Pradeep. But, except KRACK all of the movies became a dud at the box office.

Pradeep's 30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela once again that content is a real king at the box office. Movie buffs would love to watch the movie, when there's worth for their ticket. 30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela is a seat-edge thriller. According to reliable sources, the film has entered into profits zone in less than a week of its release.

Pradeep's 30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela has managed to earn Rs One crore on its fifth day at the box office. The total movie collections so far seems to be around Rs 9.25 cr gross. We shall update area-wise collections shortly.

The film is backed by Babu SV under his banner SV productions. Apart from lead actor, the film also features Hyper Aadhi, Posani Krishna Murali and Viva Harsha, among others. The music of the film is composed by Anup Rubens and one of the songs of the film titled ‘Neeli Neeli Aakasam’ received much appreciation.