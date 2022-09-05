21 Celebrities Enter Bigg Boss Telugu 6 House as Contestants, Deets Inside

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 started on Sunday. Akkineni Nagarjuna hosted the show. King of Tollywood introduced the 21 contestants of the show. This season has a commoner, AdiReddy. Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 will stream 24x7 live on Disney+ Hotstar and one hour long episode every day on Star Maa. The episodes will be first telecasted through 24 Hours Live Channel on a paid subscription to Disney+ Hotstar. Here is the list of the contestants who have entered the most controversial reality show, Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6.

1.Keerthi Bhat

2. Sudeepa

3. Shrihan

4. Neha Chowdary

5. Chanti

6. Sri Satya

7. Arjun Kalyan

8. Geetu Royal

9. Abhinaya Sree

10. Marina

11. Rohit

12. Bala Aditya

13. Vasanthi

14. Shaani Salmon

15. Inaya Sulthana

16. RJ Surya

17. Faima

18. Adi Reddy

19. Raj Shekar

20. Arohi Rao

21. Revanth

It is all known knowledge that one contestant will be eliminated from the show every week. Some of the netizens have already started fan pages and fan clubs and some others are even stepping forward by predicting the top 5 contestants of the show. Let us not decode much but wait and see who is going to enter the top 5 list.

