2022 A Blockbuster Year For Mahesh Babu

There is no need to talk about Superstar Mahesh Babu. He is one of the leading stars with a slew of successful films in Tollywood. Looks like 2022 will be a special year for Mahesh Babu. If you are wondering, how. Then, let me tell you all that Mahesh Babu is basking in the glory of his recent outing—Sakaru Vaari Paata. The film was a great success at the box office. On the other hand, Mahesh Babu also turned producer for Adivi Sesh's latest release Major.

The film has opened to fantastic reviews from all quarters. The film will surely fetch big bucks at the box office by the end of its theatrical run. Major is produced by Mahesh Babu under his banner G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata became a hit and Mahesh Babu's own production Major also inching closer to becoming another blockbuster in Tollywood. Aren't these two reasons not enough to tell you all that 2022 is going to be a double blockbuster and special year for Mahesh Babu?

On the career front, Mahesh Babu has a slew of films in his kitty—including, one each with Rajamouli and Trivikram Srinivas.