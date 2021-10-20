2021 is The Year of Akkineni Actors

It seems that 2021 is the year of Akkineni family because Naga Chaitanya and Akhil have rewritten Tollywood box office records after the second pandemic with their latest "Love Story and Most Eligible Bachelor". Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's Love Story's opening box office collection was Rs 8 crore worldwide and the movie raked in Rs 24 to 25 crore over the weekend. The worldwide gross of Love Story till date is Rs 35 crore. According to the distributor share, the film has collected Rs 17 crore in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana with a worldwide share of around Rs 22 crore. So the film is in profit zone now. Love Story is still running in theaters.

On the other hand, Akkineni Akhil also bagged his first blockbuster in his career with Most Eligible Bachelor. The movie has collected Rs 25 crore worldwide. Most Eligible Bachelor has raised the bar in terms of content and set a new benchmark for other actors. The film is running successfully to packed houses on the big screens. Let's see if Akhil will overtake his brother, Naga Chaitanya.

On the other hand, Akkineni Nagarjuna is busy hosting Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5. Viewers look forward to seeing him every weekend. It appears, the Akkineni actors are ruling this year.