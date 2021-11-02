20 South Indian Celebrities Arrested For Gambling at Naga Shaurya's Farmhouse

The celebrities' smartphones and roughly Rs 24 lakh in cash were confiscated by the police at the farmhouse, according to the police.

The property searched by authorities is said to be owned by prominent Tollywood actor Naga Shaurya, according to multiple media sources. Naga Shaurya, the actor, has yet to comment on the incident.

The Telangana Police Department stormed a farmhouse in the outskirts of Hyderabad, arresting numerous high-ranking officials from the state and neighbouring Andhra Pradesh. The cops have also confiscated huge amounts of money.

Twenty celebrities from the South Indian film industry were detained, according to a senior police officer stationed at the Hyderabad police headquarters, for allegedly playing the gambling game poker at the farmhouse.

The police officer went on to say that at the farmhouse, they confiscated many mobile phones and roughly Rs 24 lakh in cash from the celebrities.

"The raids at the farmhouse were made on intelligence input. We were regularly receiving inputs that the farmhouse located in the suburbs of Hyderabad city had been converted into a casino," the police officer stated.

The officer went on to say that they received information that bigwigs from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana gamble at a farmhouse near Hyderabad's Outer Ring Road. According to the police officer, high-profile politicians and businessmen frequented the farmhouse to try their luck at gambling.

Naga Shuarya was last seen in the film Varudu Kavalenu opposite Ritu Varma. The film was released on October 29th. Lakshmi Sowjanya is the director of the film. Murali Sharma, Anand, Kalyani Natarajan, Nadhiya, Jayaprakash, Vennela Kishore, Praveen, Kireeti Damaraju, and Himaja also feature in the film. Ganesh Kumar Ravuri wrote the movie's lines, which have been well received by the public.