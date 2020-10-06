20% Remuneration Cut For Tollywood Stars, Technicians

The pandemic has affected the film industry a lot. Theatres have been shut ever since lockdown has been imposed in the state. Now, the government has given permission to open theatres with 50 percent occupancy and they should follow all the safety protocols.

Now, the news is that the Movie Artistes Association (MAA) and the Active Telugu Film Producers’ Guild have agreed upon considering a 20 percent cut in remunerations of artistes, technicians, and producers in the industry in view of the existing coronavirus pandemic situation.

It is worth mentioning that this rule is not applicable to the artistes who are drawing salary under 20k per day and the technicians who earn more than five lakhs per film. An official confirmation regarding the news is awaited at the moment.