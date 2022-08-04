2 Rajamouli Movies Shelved Even Before Shoot: Deets Inside

There isn't a single person who is not familiar with the name Rajamouli. The filmmaker is one of the most successful directors not only in Tollywood but also pan India.

Rajamouli has many blockbuster hits to his credit such as Magadheera, RRR, Baahubali franchise, Eega and a few other films. Have you heard this yet?

Rajamouli may have had a struggling phase during the beginning of his career because we hear that two of his movies were shelved even before they went to sets.

Rajamouli and Jr NTR made their grand debut in Tollywood with Student No 1 and the film did pretty well at the box office. After Student No 1, Rajamouli was reportedly planning to do an epic film with Malayalam actor Mohan Lal as he is an ardent fan of the Drishyam actor, which was said to be cancelled. Another project of Rajamouli that was shelved was a film with veteran Telugu director Raghavendra Rao's son Prakash.

On the career front, Rajamouli's next film with Superstar Mahesh Babu has been tentatively titled SSMB29.