18 Pages First Day Collection

Nikhil starrer 18 Pages, directed by Palnati Surya Pratap was released in theatres on December 23, 2022. The film has been receiving a positive response from audiences and critics alike. 18 Pages has done exceptionally well at the worldwide box office.

The film is dominating the newly released film Ravi Teja's Dhamaka at the box office. According to reports, 18 Pages collected Rs 5 cr plus on opening day at the box office. The makers are yet to reveal the official figures of 18 Pages' first-day collections.

Nikhil is going to score another blockbuster hit this year with 18 Pages after his last outing Karthikeya. People who have watched the movie are raving about the film on social media.

18 Pages have been produced by Bunny Vas under GA2 Pictures and Sukumar writings. Anupama Parameswaran is seen as the leading lady in the film.