16 Year Old Music Prodigy For MS Raju's 7 Days 6 Nights

Speaking on the occasion, Director M.S. Raju says, “Like always been doing, I always welcome new deserving talent into our industry. Be it the Actors, directors or technicians, we nurture talents with an opportunity to prove. Likewise, we're happy to introduce the prodigy talent Samarth Gollapudi - a 16-year young music director with our upcoming flick 7 Days 6 Nights. We're very excited to release it under the presentation of our sensational banner Sumanth Art Productions soon. Bankrolled by Wild Honey productions in association with Wintage Pictures & ABG Creations, we're all very confident about the output & ensure audience a rib-tickling romantic entertainer with some sweet emotions worth watching in theatres."

Producer Sumanth Ashwin says, "7 Days 6 Nights is a film which needs trendy music & a different background score. The prodigy talent Samarth is doing the needful exceptionally well & my father M. S. Raju has written a wonderful role for me which I really enjoyed throughout the film. Our lady lead Meher Chahal gave her best while other pair Rohan & Kritika Shetty are making a striking debut with excellent performances."

Co-producer J.Srinivas Raju says, "7 Days 6 Nights will be a roller coaster ride for all types of audience loaded with fun, emotions & amazing visuals. Our Director & the legendary filmmaker MS Raju has taken utmost care in handling a delicate subject with fresh and trendy thoughts. We're eagerly waiting to release the movie in theatres soon."

Aiming for a Grand release, the movie team is scoring the dubbing & background score at a brisk pace.

Music: Samarth Gollapudi

Cinematography: Nani Chamidisetty

Editor: Junaid Siddiqui

Production Designer: Bhaskar Mudavath

Stills: M. Rishitha Devi

Pro: Pulagam Chinnarayana

Digital PR: Sudheer Telaprolu

Publicity Designer: Eshwar Ande

Executive Producer, Co-Director: UV Sushma

Co-Producer: J.Srinivasa raju, Manthena Ramu

Producers: Sumanth Ashwin & Rajnikant. S

Production Houses: Wild Honey productions, Wintage Pictures & ABG Creations

Presented by Sumanth Art Productions

Written & Directed by M.S.Raju