10th Class Diaries Receives Positive Response On Amazon Prime

The movie '10th Class Diaries' directed by Garudavega Anji stars Sriram and Avika Gor in the lead roles. Produced by Achut Rama Rao and Ravi Teja Manyam under the banner of SR Movie Makers, this film was released on July 1 and became a superhit. Received critical acclaim, the film has particularly impressed the family audience as well as the youth.

The movie is currently streaming on Amazon. 10th Class Diaries which impressed the audience in the theatre is also pleasing the OTT viewers as well. This movie has been getting massive views on Amazon.

Everyone got connected to Sriram and Avika Gor's chemistry and love story in this movie. Srinivas Reddy, Vennela Rama Rao, Archana and Himajala provided enough entertainment with their superb comedy timing.

Garudavega Anji's camerawork is a big bonus for the movie. The songs rendered by Suresh Bobbali impressed everyone. Praveen Pudi is the editor of this film, while Ravi Kollipara is the co-producer.