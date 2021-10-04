Pics From Samantha's Instagram Showing Her Love For Chay

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya - Undoubtedly one of the most adorable couples in the tinsel town. But, now it's all in past. No more Chay Sam... Both of them are going to lead their lives individually. They have announced their separation on October 2.

We all know that Samantha and Naga Chaitanya met on the sets of their first movie, Ye Maaya Chesave. They were good friends in the beginning. In 2015, on the occasion of Naga Chaitanya's birthday, Samantha shared a post that reads, "Happy birthday to my favourite person. Forever and Always. A great year it's going to be." Naga Chaitanya replied, calling her "paapa" and from then rumours of a possible relationship between two started.

In 2017, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya got married. They first got married according to Hindu rituals and later in a Christian manner.

Many times, we have seen Samantha showing her love towards Naga Chaitanya. Here are some of the adorable pics from her Instagram wherein she gave amazing captions for Chay.