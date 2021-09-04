‘Savitri W/O Satyamurthy’ song titled Achamaina Telugu Inti Pillave is out

'Kerintha' fame Parvateesam and comedienne Sri Lakshmi are the lead pair in ‘Savitri W/O Satyamurthy’. Produced by Gogula Narendra of A1 Mahendra Creations, the film is directed by Chaitanya Konda, who has previously worked in the direction department of Puri Jagannadh. Today, a song titled Achamaina Telugu Inti Pillave from the movie was released through well-known director Maruthi. Composed by music director Satya Kashyap, its lyrics are by Pranavam. Maruthi, unveiling the song, wished that it becomes a hit. The song is streaming on Aditya Music.

Speaking about the movie, director Chaitanya Konda said, "This is a pure love story, which is about the love story between a 20-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman. They are a married couple. Recently, the teaser was released by director Gopichand Malineni garu and it has generated a great response. I thank the audience on this occasion. Today, we have released a song through Maruthi garu."

Producer Gogula Narendra said, "We are glad that Maruthi garu has released the song. We thank him for that. The production works have come to an end. The post-production works are in the final phase. We are planning to release the movie towards the end of this month."

Cast:

Parvateesam, Sri Lakshmi, Gautham Raju, Siva Reddy, Ananth, Suman Shetty, Janardhan (Jenny), Subbaraya Sharma and Kota Shankar Rao are part of the cast.

Crew:

Story, Dialogues, Screenplay, Direction: Chaithanya Konda, Producer: Gogula Narendra, Cinematography: Anand Dola, Music Director: Satya Kasyap, Background Score: Mahith Narayanan, Lyrics: Suresh Banisetti, Editor: Mahesh, Art Director: PV Raju; Digital Media - Vishu Thej Putta, PRO: Naidu-Phani (Beyond Media), Production Controller: K Yellareddy