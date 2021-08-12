YV Subba Reddy Sworn in As TTD Chairman

Tirupati: Former Parliament member YV Subba Reddy, sworn in as the 51st chairman of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Trust Board at the Bangaru Vakili within the Srivari temple at Tirumala on Wednesday, said he will focus on making it easier for common devotees to darshan Lord Venkateswara.

Addressing the media, he said "Within a week, I will discuss with authorities the idea of restarting the issue of Sarva darshan tokens in limited numbers in Tirupati. It was halted in accordance with Covid19 regulations. "

The chairman expressed his gratitude to Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy for placing his trust in him and said he was fortunate to have been given another opportunity to serve Lord Venkateswara.

He stated that the unique scheme, Gudiko Gomata, which has been implemented in hundreds of temples throughout the country to ease Go Puja by devotees, will soon be implemented in all important temples in Andhra Pradesh.

As soon as the Covid19 epidemic is over, all of TTD's spiritual and religious programs for the health and prosperity of society will be restarted. "We will pursue and implement the programs that were approved by the previous trust board but could not be implemented owing to the pandemic in the coming days, "he said.

"In the Srivari temple, the 100-day program of offering Naivedyam to the Lord using exclusively organic foods will be continued on a permanent basis," he added.

MP M. Gurumurthy, MLAs Karunakar Reddy, Bhaskar Reddy, Madhusudhan Reddy, Srinivasulu, Ravindra Reddy, Prasada Raj, Dora Babu, Additional EO Dharma Reddy, JEO Sada Bhargavi, and CVSO Gopinath Jatti, among others, were present