Veda Patasala in Keesaragutta To Be Developed By TTD

Tirupati: EO Dr. K S Jawahar Reddy after his inspection at TTD Veda Pathshala in Keesaragutta, near Hyderabad on Monday, instructed the engineering officials concerned to send proposals to take up the development works of the Vedic institution to improve facilities to cope with the increased strength of students in the Veda pathshala.

The principal of the Vedic school Mallikarjuna Avadhani apprised Mr. Reddy about the need for construction of additional classrooms and hostel blocks as the total strength of the inmates has shot up to 120 students as against 40 students at the time of its inception. He stressed the need for constructing additional rooms to cope with the increased strength of students.

He also pitched for the construction of a compound wall to prevent wild animals from straying into the campus. Mr. Reddy, who visited the classrooms, hostel building, prayer hall, and dining hall within the campus, also paid a visit to the temple of Ramalingeswara Swamy.

TTD EO also visited TTD Information Centre, Kalyana Mandapam, Guest House, and Dining Hall which are under renovation in the center at Himayat Nagar area of Hyderabad city. Later he also visited the SVBC Studio, HDPP Office and interacted with the employees in the city.

The EO directed the officials concerned to send a detailed proposal immediately to take up the development works without any delay. The officials concerned informed the EO that the works will be completed by this April.

Later the Vedic students brought to the notice of TTD EO that though they have become accomplished pundits after pursuing eight years of Vedic course in TTD, they are denied employment in Vedic-related posts by the Endowments Department of Telangana State. The EO told them that he will definitely discuss the issue in the ensuing TTD Trust Board Meeting which is slated on February 27 to take it to the notice of the Telangana government.

Medchal Malkajgiri Additional Joint Collector Vidyasagar, TTD DyEE Nagaraju, AEO C Naik, AEO Ramesh, Manager of Kalyana Mandapam Ramesh were also present.