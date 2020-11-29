Vaikunta Ekadashi: Tirumala Vaikunta Dwaram Will Be Open For 10 days

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam(TTD) Board of Trustees has decided to open Vaikunta Dwaram of Lord Venkateswara Temple in Tirumala for 10 days from Vaikunta Ekadashi which falls on December 25th of this year. Till last year, Uttara Dwaram was only opened on Vaikunta Ekadasi and Dwadasi but now, Vaikunta Dwaram will be opened for 10 days.

A Guntur-based devotee, Raghavan K Tallapaka had filed a writ petition in the AP HC in January 2020 stating that TTD should follow the tradition of opening the Vaikunta Dwaram for 10 days a year. The TTD chairman said that "Following the direction of the high court, the TTD consulted muttadhipathis and peetadhipathis of 26 mutts across the country. After seeking their approval, the board has decided to keep the Vaikunta Dwaram open for 10 days during Vaikunta Ekadasi every year."

He said the TTD Board also resolved to re-introduce Kalyanamastu, the mass marriage programme of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams for poor couples, with a new set of guidelines.

Subba Reddy further added that "Srivari Kalyanam will also be performed at those locations on the same day, along with mass marriages in every district headquarters. The programme will be launched by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Dharma Prachara Parishad was directed to frame the guidelines for the scheme."