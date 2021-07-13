TTD's New Accommodation Allotment System Cuts Waiting Time for Tirumala Pilgrims

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam has introduced a new accommodation allotment system which has reduced waiting time for visiting pilgrims in getting accommodation at Tirumala hilltop.

A total of 70,148 pilgrims have availed the accommodation facility in the hill town, 35,418 of them under ARP and 34,730 in current booking since the implementation of the new system.

To avoid delay in allotment of accommodation to devotees, TTD has opened new registration counters at six locations in Tirumala after it decentralized the registration system on June 12.

How does the registration works?

Devotees who booked accommodation online can scan their receipts at Alipiri tollgate, Alipiri and Srivarimettu footpath routes. After scanning, by the time they reach Tirumala, they will get an SMS to their registered mobile number about the sub-enquiry office, they must go.

For current booking, one has to register at any of the registration counters, providing their mobile number and they will subsequently get an SMS along with the name of sub-enquiry office, where accommodation will be allotted, said a senior TTD official.