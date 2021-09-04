TTD Mulls Eco-friendly Dry Flower Technology in Festivals

TTD EO Dr KS Jawahar Reddy has directed officials to serve tasty and clean Anna Prasadam to the devotees who visit Tirumala for Srivari darshan. In the review meeting with Anna Prasadam officials on Friday evening, Jawahar Reddy instructed them to enhance the amount of vegetables in the Anna Prasadam distributed at Matrusri Tarigonda Vengamamba Anna Prasadam Bhavan, with different menus for the afternoon and night meals. He also directed officials to impose a dress code for Anna Prasadam complex employees, such as aprons, headgear, and gloves. He stated that both cooks and serving staff should be trained at normal hospitality institutions on how to interact with devotees and provide food.

The EO wanted the procurement of modern kitchen equipment. He recommended double-checking the quality of cooking ingredients such as grains, lentils, edible oils, ghee, and vegetables. Reddy asked officials to develop preparations to provide Anna Prasadam at major religious events such as Pushkarams and festivals in southern India.

TTD is set to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with YSR Horticulture University on September 13 to employ dry flower technology to make decorative items and ornamental materials required for its needs out of discarded flowers from their temples. Alapati Sivaiah, MD, and Maoulika, Director of HyM International Certification Pvt Ltd, praised the cleanliness, garbage-handling, and implementation of Covid-19 guidelines in TTD institutions.

Dr Jawahar Reddy thanked SPW principal Mahadevamma, SV Arts College principal Narayanamma, and SGS Arts College principal Venugopal Reddy for upholding educational standards, environmental preservation, power conservation, and documentation. The EO commended Sada Bhargavi and TTD education officer C Govindarajan for their ongoing efforts to encourage TTD colleges to raise their standards.