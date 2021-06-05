TTD Marks Hanuman Jayanti Celebrations at Tirumala

Tirupati: For the first time since the Covid pandemic, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD), custodian of the world's richest Hindu temples, is commemorating Hanuman Jayanti in Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh. The five-day celebrations began on Hanuman Jayanti on Friday and will end on Tuesday, according to TTD Executive Officer K.S. Jawahar Reddy.

A statement by the TTD in April this year that Lord Hanuman's birthplace is atop Anjanadri, one of the seven Tirumala hills, added significance.

According to a TTD media statement, the celebrations began with a special worship of the god and his mother, Anjana Devi, at the temple built in Aakasha Ganga, as per Covid-19 norms.

The TTD is in charge of the Sri Venkateswara temple's affairs and activities across the world. The TTD was recently mired in a controversy after the Kishkindha Trust of Karnataka disputed the TTD's assertion that the Hindu god was born on Anjanadri, one of the Tirumala hills.