TTD Makes 4k Annamayya Sankeertanas Accessible To Devotees

TIRUPATI: TTD has tuned 4,400 Annamayya Sankeertanas and made them available to devotees via YouTube and the Sri Venkateswara Bhakti Channel (SVBC) portals. The TTD is currently tuning 1,000 more Sankeertanas by the Saint Composer. TTD Additional Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy revealed that about 25 Telugu scholars are working on Annamayya Sankeertanas' research.

The TTD Additional EO on Tuesday refuted accusations that the TTD was neglecting the Tirumala residence of saint composer Tallapaka Annamacharya, saying that the TTD keeps Annamayya and his descendants in great regard, in addition to actively preaching his Bhakti values.

The statues of Annamayya on Tirumala's Mada Street were removed in 2003 as part of the temple's master plan for development. The relevant mutts took away the statues and other items. Agama pundits opposed the installation of any sculptures on Mada Streets other than Lord Venkateswara's idol in 2007. He explained that Annamayya statues are not offered dhoop and deep since they were not installed according to Agama Shastra.

The TTD Additional EO went on to say that all of Annamayya's descendants are receiving traditional honours at the Venkateswara shrine. During Sahasra Deepalankara Seva, two Annamayya Sankeertanas are rendered to the Lord every day.

Since 1995, the saint composer's birth and death anniversaries have been commemorated. The TTD has erected a 108-foot statue of Annamayya in Tallapaka, the saint's birthplace. As a tribute to the saint composer, the state government has named a newly created district Annamayya, he said.

The SVBC has broadcast Annamayya Sankeertana programmes such as "Adivo Alladivo," "Annamayya Pataku Pattabhishekam," and others. According to the TTD Additional EO, the TTD has taken many measures to encourage youth to learn Annamayya Sankeertanas and popularise them among the populace to promote Venkateswara Bhakti Tatva.