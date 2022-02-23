TTD to Increase Sarva Darshan Tickets for Tirumala Devotees

Tirupati: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has decided to increase the number of Slotted Sarva Darshan (SSD) tokens and tickets issued for darshan of Lord Venkateswara due to a decrease in COVID-19 cases across the country, which has increased the number of devotees visiting the holy shrine of Tirupati.

The number of devotees seeking darshan at the Tirupati Devasthanam increased by about 50% between February 1 and February 21. While roughly 29,000 devotees visited the holy shrine on February 1, the number exceeded 39,000 on February 21.

The TTD, according to reports, plans to restore the number of devotees to pre-COVID-19 levels. The TTD is likely to release an additional 13,000 tickets on Wednesday for the dates of February 24-28. 5000 offline SSD tokens will be distributed at the Srinivasam Complex, Sri Govindaraja Swamy Choultries, and Bhudevi Complex, among other locations.

The management would also give away 25,000 Rs 300 tickets today, as well as 20,000 SSD tickets for offline purchases, according to the report. The TTD has started providing 15,000 offline Sarva darshan tokens per day since last week.

The TTD is progressively returning to normalcy after being affected due to COVID-19 restrictions. With a modest increase in the number of devotees visiting Tirupati, the TTD has been taking extra measures to accommodate additional devotees. When the daily quota of Sarva darshan tokens is exceeded, the TTD gives tickets to devotees for the following day.