TTD To Close Alipiri Footpath Way Till July 31 To Reconstruct Slabs

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) has announced that it will close the footpath from Alipiri to Tirumala hills in the Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh. This was being done with a view to fast track the repair works and reconstruct the top slab of the entire path. TTD has decided to close the walking path from June 1 to July 31.

The TTD officials, on Wednesday, said that the devotees who are planning to visit Tirumala on foot can go through the alternate Srivari Mettu path. It is to be noted that TTD would provide free buses up to Srivari Mettu from Alipiri for the pilgrims, they added.

The Alipiri path is the walking path covering a distance of 12 kilometres with 3,550 steps while the Srivari Mettu has 2,388 steps covering over 2.1 kilometres of distance.

On Wednesday 8,984 devotees had darshan of Lord Venkateswara and Rs 28 Lakhs were deposited in the hundi. The footfalls were less owing to the rise in cases due to the COVID situation and the TTD limiting the number of people for darshan atop the hill shrine.