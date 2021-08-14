TTD to Auction Watches Offered by Tirumala Devotees

TTD said in a statement that the watches presented by devotees through hundis at the Tirumala temple and other affiliated temples will be auctioned on the 19th of this month through the state government's purchase portal.

It has a total of 38 lots of watches from Titan, Casio, Timex, Alvin, Sonata, Timewell and FastTrack.

For other details, please contact the TTD Marketing office in Tirupati during office hours on 0877–2264429 or on the state government portal www.tirumala.org at www.konugolu.ap.gov.in.