TTD Appoints Chaganti Koteswara Rao as Dharmic Adviser

TTD Chairman YV Subbareddy announced that the executive committee of Hindu Dharma Prachara Parishad has taken a decision to appoint famous scholar and spiritual orator Brahmashree Chaganti Koteswara Rao as the adviser to TTD's dharmic activities.

HDPP and SVBC executive committee meetings were held at Sri Padmavathi Rest House in Tirupati on Friday.

Later, Chairman Subbareddy revealed to the media that about the important decisions taken in the respective meetings along with TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy. It was stated that it has been decided to organize Hindu dharma campaign programs in remote villages with the participation of rural youth, to provide bhajan and kolatam materials to the villagers, to organize yagas and homas for the welfare of humanity, and to broadcast special programs to popularize Kannada and Hindi channels on the lines of SVBC Telugu and Tamil channels.