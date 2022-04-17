Tirupati YSRCP Job Mela Receives Massive Response from Job Seekers

Tirupati: The inaugural mega job mela organised by the YSRCP on Saturday received a massive response as youth seeking employment came in droves to the event. A job fair of this magnitude was held for the first time in this temple town. YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy inaugurated the job fair at the SV Auditorium. The job fair, which was organised by YSRCP Social Media State In-Charge Devendra Reddy, attracted 43,000 youth possessing multiple skill sets from Rayalaseema districts

The job aspirants had registered their names on the Mega Job Fair official website before the event. Unemployed youth who have passed Intermediate, Diploma, BTech, Degree, MBA, MCA attended the interview process conducted by the representatives of various nationally and internationally renowned companies. Many candidates got selected on the basis of their education, experience and skill set. Out of the 4,784 selected candidates, 410 received appointment letters through Rajya Sabha member Vijayasai Reddy and Tirupati MP Gurumurthy.