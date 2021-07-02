Tirupati: TTD to Outsource Few Services

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) has decided to outsource the management of some of its service centres to a private company.

The agency will be in charge of Laddu distribution, the Kalyanakatta, the Vaikuntham ticket checking center, and the issuance of Sarvadarshan time slot tokens.

KVM Infocom has already started providing services at the Laddu Centre, which was previously managed by a number of banks that issued tokens for Laddus.

Dharma Reddy, TTD's Additional Executive Officer explained that the service centres were entrusted to a private agency to ensure quality services.