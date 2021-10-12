Tirupati: Renovated Alipiri Pedestrian Route Now Open

Tirupati / Tirumala: As part of the two day tour, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy visited Tirupati on Monday and inaugurated Shri Padmavathi Children' Heart Center established at the Balaji Institute of Research and Rehabilitation for the Disabled (BIRRD) super specialty hospital.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated renovated Alipiri pedestrian route and Go Mandiram near Srivari Padalu at Alipiri.

Later, the Chief Minister reached Tirumala and took part in a procession from the Bedi Anjaneya Swamy Temple and later presented silk ' Vastrams' to Lord Venkatswara on behalf of State Government. The Chief Minister completed darshan and attended other formalities.

On Tuesday, the Chief Minister will launch Sri Venkateswara Bhakti channels in Hindi and Kannada and will inaugurate the second Boondi Mixture Complex near the Tirumala temple. The Chief Minister will also attend an MoU meeting between TTD and Rytu Sadhikara Samstha at Annamayya Bhavan.