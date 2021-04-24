Tirupati Police Steps Up Measures To Curb Virus Spread in Pilgrim Town

Tirupati: With the number of Covid cases in the hill shrine rising, Tirupati police have stepped up their efforts to control the spread of virus.

On Friday, Urban SP Ch Venkata Appala Naidu met with auto and taxi drivers in the city to emphasize the importance of Covid norms for their protection and the protection of the general public commuting in their vehicles.

He stated that private transportation drivers, who provide transportation for pilgrims arriving from various states as well as locals, including men, women, and children, as well as patients going to hospitals, must be strict and adhere to the covid norms.

The only way to avoid the pandemic is to obey the safety rules, which include wearing masks, keeping a safe distance from others, and sanitizing hands often, he said, urging people to bring hand sanitizers with them.

The SP said that everyone should be more responsible for fighting the virus to prevent a lockdown that would threaten the lives of thousands of people. In this meeting, SP E Supraja, Traffic DSP Mallikarjuna, and others attended.