Tirupati Laddu History, How is it Prepared: Check Tirumala Laddu Recipe

This legendary sweet, also known as Sri Vari Laddu, is a signature prasadam/naivedhyam served at the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh. The laddoo, arguably the greatest temple sweet offered to worshippers, has been cherished for more than 302 years. The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams applied for a patent and acquired the Geographical Indication designation in 2009 due to the sweet's popularity and curiously delectable nature. The TTD is an autonomous trust that oversees the famed Tirupati temple and is the world's exclusive authority for preparing, serving, and selling the delicious delicacy.

History:

The Tirupati laddu, which is distributed as 'prasad' at Lord Venkateswara's hill shrine in Tirupati, is now in its 302nd year. The sacred offering was first introduced on August 2, 1715, according to temple officials.

The laddu, prepared with flour, sugar, ghee, oil, cardamom, and dry fruits, is an essential part of every visit to the world's richest Hindu temple. After prayers to Lord Venkateswara, the mouthwatering sweet is the most sought after prasad.

The laddu is more popular among pilgrims than the other forms of 'prasad' offered by the temple.

A 300-gram laddu costs Rs.25 in normal circumstances. TTD claims that the use of high-quality ingredients makes it expensive, although it offers laddu at a heavily subsidized price. Pilgrims are given two laddus at a reduced rate of Rs.10 apiece as a special treat.

After receiving the money, the temple officials give the pilgrims laddu tokens. On certain occasions, the dessert is also prepared in Delhi and some state capitals. The sale of prasad is the temple's primary source of revenue.

On exceptional occasions, the laddu is in high demand. During Brahmotsavam, the officials sell prasad 24 hours a day.

In the first seven days of Brahmotsavam in 2015, about 1.8 million laddus were sold, shattering all prior records. The authorities undertake extensive plans to guarantee that the pilgrims have access to laddus at all times.

How is it Prepared:

TTD can make 300,000 laddus each day, but during Brahmotsavam, they have quite enough supply.

The laddu and other prasad-making operations employ around 620 people, including 270 cooks. In 2014, the TTD began modernising the temple kitchen by installing two escalator belts for laddus and boondi boxes. According to TTD, the conveyor systems can transport up to 800,000 laddus each day.

The Tirupati laddu was granted Geographical Indication (GI) designation by the Office of the Registrar of Patents, Trademarks, and Geographical Indications in 2014. TTD authorities stated that they were forced to defend GI rights since some small-time criminals as well as well-known sweet shops were selling laddus with names that sounded close to 'Tirupati laddu.'

In 2013, the Madras High Court barred a sweet shop in Chennai from using the trademark 'Tirupati laddu.' The TTD stated that because 'Tirupati laddu' is given at Lord Venkateswara's feet before being distributed to worshippers, it has its holiness.

Tirumala Laddu Recipe:

So, what is it about this laddu that makes it so special? To begin with, this delicacy was created during the Pallava dynasty's rule. Even inscriptions from the 1480s mention the laddoo, which was then called "manoharam." The latter was originally served in a loose, chunky form. The sweet's components underwent up to six modifications over history before settling on their current ball form under the Madras Government in 1940.

Second, sweet preparation is an art that needs exact proportions and a high level of culinary experience.

If stored correctly in sealed containers, these laddus can last for up to 10-15 days.

Ingredients That Create an Unmatched Taste:

At the moment, the Tirupati Laddoo's main ingredients are as follows, per day!

Gram flour - 10 tones

Cashew nuts - 700 kg

Pure ghee - 500 litres

Sugar - 10 tones

Cardamom - 150 gm

Sugar candy - 500 kg

Raisins - 540 kg

The Laddu Potu:

Within the temple, there is a separate kitchen called Laddu Potu for the unique laddu. Three conveyor belts run through the potu, delivering the ingredients inside and the completed sweets to the sale counters. Originally, all of the potu's preparations were done using firewood. In the year 1984, LPG took its place. The Laddu Potu, which now prepares 150,000 laddoos per day, can increase this to 800,000 per day.