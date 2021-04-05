Tirupati Bypolls Campaign: Nara Lokesh at It Again!

TDP national secretary Nara Lokesh has said petrol and gas prices will come down if TDP candidate Panabaka Lakshmi wins the Tirupati by-election.

Lokesh told these lies to the people at a road show held at Varadyapalem on Sunday evening. There were not even thousand members at the meeting held by the former chief minister's son raising doubts over the fate of the Telugu Desam Party.

Those who attended Lokesh's by-election campaign wondered how Panabaka Lakshmi's victory had anything to do with the reduction in petrol and gas prices.

Lokesh ended his speech with a nonsensical critique of the Modi government and the state government.