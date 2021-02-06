Tirupati Balaji Temple Hundi Gets Record Collections In Single Day

Tirupati: Thirumala Swami got a huge influx of income again. As the crowd of devotees continued on Thursday, 46,928 people visited Swami and paid homage with plants. 21,159 devotees offered shaved heads to Lord Srinivasa. TTD said Srivari hundi earned Rs 3.15 crore. Again after several days, Srivari hundi's income has seen an increase. Purandharadasu worship fest is to be on the 11th in Thirumala. And Rathasaptami celebrations will be held on the 19th. Devotees will be given 20,000 Sarvadarshan tokens daily at Alipiri.

Swami's hundi income was greatly reduced due to the corona effect. With the lockdown being lifted the number of devotees going for darshan is increasing. The hundi income is also increasing. TTD is also reviewing the situation from time to time and also, gradually increasing the number of devotees coming to visit. With the issuance of Sarvadarshan tokens along with the special Darshan tokens of Rs.300, the number of devotees visiting the Lord has increased.