Tirumala: TTD Postpones Online Tickets Release

Devotees of Sri Venkateswara Swamy do not wait for any occasion to do darshan at Thirumala. Earlier, on normal days 50,000 and 80,000 people visit the Swami on a regular basis. Now the TTD has made strict rules due to the COVID pandemic and only allows a limited number of devotees for darshan. In this case, TTD has made an online ticket booking arrangement for a special darshanam. And TTD is allowing darshan only for those devotees who have booked their tickets for special darshanam online.

Every month after 20th, TTD will release special darshanam new tickets for next month. The ticket for September should be released on August 20, but TTD members said that it was postponed due to some administrative issues. They said that the release date of Darshan tickets for the month of September will be announced soon.