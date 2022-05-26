Tirumala: TTD to Issue Darshan Ticket for Senior Citizens and Handicapped Today

Tirumala: At 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) will release the darshan ticket quota for elderly citizens and physically challenged people for June.

Due to the COVID pandemic, the TTD has already discontinued darshan services for senior citizens and physically challenged people.

TTD said in a news statement issued here on Tuesday that senior citizens and physically challenged people will be given darshan at 3 p.m. every day from June 1.

Also Read: Bengaluru NCB Sleuths Arrest Former TTD Chairman's Son in Drugs Case

Other devotees are asked to take note of the time set aside for senior citizens and physically challenged people and to work with TTD to provide a hassle-free Lord's darshan.

The TTD will also issue the August accommodation quota for advance booking of rooms in Tirumala and Tirupati at 9 a.m. on May 26 (Thursday).