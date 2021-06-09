Tirumala Tirupati Temple Hundi Collections Lowest in Years

The coronavirus pandemic which hit many people financially has not spared even the famous Tirumala temple's income. The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) officials said the temple has witnessed a steep fall in the pilgrims' flow and also the hundi collections.

Before the spread of Coronavirus, the devotees had offered more than Rs 1,000 crore per annum only through Hundi. It is not an exaggeration to say that the TTD's annual budget estimate is in line with the Union Territories. Currently, circumstances have changed and there a drastic fall in the temple's income.

TTD authorities estimated an income of over Rs 1300 crores from hundi offerings in the year 2020-21, but it turned out to be just Rs 725 crores. With this, the annual budget of TTD was revised reducing it to Rs 2,553 crore.

The highest hundi income in the year 2021 was in March at Rs 104 crore. But due to the spread of the second wave of coronavirus, it went down to Rs 11.95 crore. With these statistics, it is expected that TTD will revise its budget even this year.