Tirumala Pilgrims Can Now Book TTD Cottages Via Six New Registration Counters

Six new registration counters for booking of cottages and guest houses at Tirumala have been set up by The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. For the convenience of the devotees, all the counters will become operational from 8am on Saturday. The new counters will be at Balaji main bus station, GNC luggage counter, Kowsthubham and Ram Bagaicha rest houses, MBC and CRO main.

The main aim behind coming up with new registration counters is to simplify the allotment procedure and save the devotees' time. Pilgrims used to spend a lot of time at the Central Reception Office (CRO) for booking rooms. Now, the pilgrims who visit Tirumala can register their names at any one of the six registration counters.

After confirming the booking, the details of the allotted cottage will be sent to the devotee via SMS. Devotees need to pay the rental amount at the sub-enquiry office and can collect the keys. TTD has already set up special counters at Alipiri and Srivari Mettu footpath routes for the benefit of trekking devotees who have booked their accomodation online.

TTD is renovating the cottages in Tirumala, some of the work has been completed and the rest will be completed by November 2021. A total of 150 rooms in RBGH-II and 140 rooms in Sudarshan choultry are being renovated.