Tirumala: How to Book Special Entry Darshan Ticket Online

The Special Entry Darshan Tickets for Tirupati darshan is being made completely online these days. Recently, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has released the online quota of Rs 300 special entry darshan tickets on its official website.

Here's how special entry darshan tickets can be booked online:

Visit https://tirupatibalaji.ap.gov.in/#/login , official website of TTD

, official website of TTD Login to the site using a mobile number

Click on special entry darshan

The calendar will open and choose the dates of your choice

Green colour indicates availability, yellow colour means slots filling fast and red declares the quote is full, and blue indicates that the dates are not yet released

After choosing the dates, fill in the details and click continue

Then, you need to add the details including name, age, and Aadhaar card.

However, the tickets for December 8 and 16 have been put on hold because these dates have special occasions. While December 8 is Panchami Theertham at the Tiruchanoor temple, December 16 is the beginning of Dhanurmasam. Pilgrims can book accommodation for the Tirumala location only if there is a valid special entry darshan booking.