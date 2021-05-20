Tirumala: Govindaraja Swamy Brahmohtsavam a Low Key Affair

Tirupati: Govindarajaswamy was taken on a lion's chariot on Thursday morning, the third day of Tirupati Sri Govindarajaswamy's Brahmotsavam.

A solitary vehicle service was held at the temple in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak.

The lion, the king of beasts, is a symbol of power and elegance. The lion is regarded as a different form of energy in yoga. When a devotee has all the devotion of a lion, God blesses him. According to the hymn, the Infinite Lord appears as a lion in the minds of the demons. That is why Srivaru chooses to mount the lion as his vehicle.

A Snapanathirumanjanam was performed for God and Goddess from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. The ceremony was performed with the following ingredients: milk, yogurt, honey, coconut water, and turmeric. Sandalwood was also used to anoint him.

The Swami will appear on the Muthyapupandiri vehicle between 5.30 and 6 p.m.

Sri Peddajiyarswami, Sri Chinnajiyarswami, Temple Special Range Deputy Evo Sri Rajendradu, AEO Sri Ravikumar Reddy, Chief Priests Sri AT Srinivasa Dixit, Sri AT Parthasarathy Dixit, Superintendents Sri Venkatadri, Sri Kumar, Temple Inspectors Sri Munindra Babu, Sri Kamaraju, priests, and other officials attended the event.